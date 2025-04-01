Future Hall Of Famer Keeps Dwyane Wade On The No. 3 Shooting Guard Pedestal
When Dwyane Wade retired in 2019, he was widely considered the No. 3 shooting guard in NBA history behind Michael Jordan and Kobe Bryant.
Golden State Warriors star Draymond Green still thinks that is the case. Despite some feeling James Harden has surpassed Wade, Green disagrees.
Green explained on his podcast while discussing it with two-time All-Star Baron Davis.
"James Harden's so (bleeping) good," Green said. "The reason I'm going to pick D-Wade, A, he won championships and he won a championship as Finals MVP, carrying the team in his third year. Yes, he had the Diesel [Shaquille O'Neal] , of course, and Diesel changed everything, but I'm going to pick D-Wade because of that reason."
Green explained why he doesn't like the comparison.
"I think if Harden stayed a two guard, his career isn't necessarily what it is today. Him changing over to the point guard changed everything," Green said. "I just don't think the comparison is there, and that's why I'm just going to pick D-Wade because I then got to go with the body of work."
Davis, who played in the league for 15 seasons, somewhat disagreed because Wade later teamed with LeBron James.
"Being a system is much harder because you are the system," Davis said. "It's harder on you being the focal point of the team and of the offense. Not saying that D-Wade was not the focal point of the Miami Heat, but he was not the focal point of the Miami Heat. That was LeBron James."
