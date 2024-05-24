Haywood Highsmith Reiterates He Wants To Remain With Miami Heat
Miami Heat forward Haywood Highsmith is well aware how the NBA works.
He knows it's a business, especially during the offseason. Highsmith is a free agent this summer, but has made it clear he wants to remain with the Miami Heat. And he's willing to show his appreciation if that happens.
"Humbly, I’m grateful to be in a position like this," Highsmith said in an interview with Mike Scotto of HoopsHype. "It doesn’t matter how much I make if it’s $10 or $15 million per year. I’ll push myself to be the hardest worker on the team, continue to get better, be a contributor by guarding the best player, knock down shots, do what it takes to win, stay in my role, and help win championships. I’m going to keep doing what I’m doing, and nothing’s going to change as far as whatever I get paid. I’ll still be a hard worker, get in the gym early, and put that extra work in to help the team win games and a championship."
Highsmith feels he's found a home with the Heat. He's become a rotation player after working his way up from the G League.
"I’d love to stay in Miami for sure," Highsmith said. "I feel like I’ve built a great life out here. My daughter lives out here as well. If all things are close, I definitely would love to stay in Miami, but we’ll see when that time comes. I’ll still be the same person no matter how much I get paid or whatever happens. I’ll still be in the gym locked in and trying to win a championship."