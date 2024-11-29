Heat-Raptors Injury Report: Heat Could Be Without Key Contributor Tonight
The Miami Heat may be without forward Kevin Love tonight against the Toronto Raptors.
He is listed as questionable because of a back injury. Here's the full injury report:
INJURY REPORT
HEAT
Jimmy Butler: Probable - Back
Josh Christopher: Out - G League
Kevin Love: Questionable - Back
Duncan Robinson: Probable - Glute
Terry Rozier: Probable - Foot
Keshad Johnson: Out - G League
RAPTORS
Bruce Brown: Out - Conditioning
Gradey Dick: Out - Calf
Kelly Olynyk: Out - Back
Immanuel Quickley: Out - Elbow
Here's the game preview:
Game time: 8 pm., ET
Where: Kaseya Center, Miami
TV: FanDuel Sports Network
Betting line: Heat -6.5
VITALS:
The Heat and Raptors meet for the first of three matchups this regular season and Miami’s fourth NBA Cup game. It is also the first of consecutive games against the Raptors with another game on Sunday in Toronto. Last season, Miami won the series, 3-1. The HEAT are 62-42 all-time versus Toronto during the regular season, including 37-17 in home games and 25-25 in road games. Tonight marks as the first of consecutive games against the Raptors with another game on Sunday in Toronto. This is the second of three instances this season in which Miami will play consecutive games against the same opponent.
PROJECTED STARTERS
HEAT
G Jimmy Butler
G Tyler Herro
C Bam Adebayo
F Haywood Highsmith
F Duncan Robinson
RAPTORS
F R.J Barrett
F Ochai Agbaji
C Jakob Poeltl
G Ja'Kobe Walter
G Scottie Barnes
QUOTABLE
Heat center Bam Adebayo on Terry Rozier getting used to being a reserve: He’s doing what he usually does. He’s being Terry, he’s being himself. He’s playing basketball. That’s what happens when you see the ball go in a couple times.”
“
Shandel Richardson is the publisher of Miami Heat On SI. He can be reached at shandelrich@gmail.com
Follow our coverage on Facebook
X: @ShandelRich