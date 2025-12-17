Amidst potential race for Giannis, NBA insider suggests Miami Heat could have the best offer

Although the Milwaukee Bucks continue to make it clear that they do not want to move on from superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo, the Miami Heat continue to pick up steam as a team oft-mentioned by other reporters who talk to league sources.

"So I'm not sure I agree when I hear rival teams denounce Miami's best possible trade package as not being good enough to ultimately land Antetokounmpo," The Stein Line's Jake Fischer said. "In terms of in-season suitors, I'm struggling to pinpoint another team capable of presenting a deal that would clearly trump the Heat's richest pitch."

Insider @JakeLFischer believes the Heat have the best path to pull off a Giannis Antetokounmpo trade:



“In terms of in-season suitors, I'm struggling to pinpoint another team capable of presenting a deal that would clearly trump the Heat's richest pitch. With the Thunder, Spurs… pic.twitter.com/IQpzvNH91h — Hot Hot Hoops (@hothothoops) December 16, 2025

"With the Thunder, Spurs and Rockets not expected to join a theoretical Giannis Sweepstakes, as our publisher covered in his Sunday piece, what team could elbow into the bidding, and appeal to Giannis as a team he wants to stay with, with an offer that trumps Miami's ability to package Tyler Herro, Kel'el Ware, draft compensation and maybe more?," Fischer continued.

The Heat can theoretically put together a package centered around Wisconsin's Herro, Ware, another heftier contract like Andrew Wiggins, (or Terry Rozier if the Heat had it their way). Additionally, they can offer other younger players like Kasparas Jakučionis, Jaime Jaquez Jr., Pelle Larsson or Nikola Jović, along with two first round picks and three first round pick swaps.

"The Heat and Suns found it difficult to extract anything close to what they wanted when they traded Butler and Kevin Durant in February and June, respectively," Fischer said, concluding his thoughts on the matter. "It's undeniably true that both of those players were much older than Antetokounmpo, but both Butler and Durant were known to be seeking big contract extensions from their new teams and thus seemingly had the ability to have a strong say in where they landed. Just like Giannis."

If contending teams with blue-chip young players and a multitude of draft picks like the ones mentioned above aren't interested in getting in the game for the two-time MVP, that absolutely helps the Heat.

The Knicks, who once had an "exclusive negotiating window" with the Bucks, have good players to offer but just one first round pick and no higher-quality young players with their pick swaps.

The Atlanta Hawks have been mentioned by others. They own the better of the Bucks and New Orleans Pelicans' first rounder unprotected, meaning it has a strong chance of ending up as a top pick in a loaded draft class and can offer two more first rounders on top of that, (and swaps), on top of that.

They can also offer Trae Young or Jalen Johnson, but it remains to be seen whether they'd actually put any of those pieces on the table, and they have continued to be mentioned as a team who'd be interested in trading for Anthony Davis, who would presumably come at a lower trade cost.

