Heat vs. Celtics Takeaways: Tyler Herro's Poor Effort Plays Major Role In Blowout
The Miami Heat were blown out by the Boston Celtics in Game 1 on Sunday, 114-94.
Here's a look at five major takeaways:
1. Tyler Herro's poor effort played a major role in the loss.
Herro at full health was expected to shine in this series, especially in the absence of Jimmy Butler, but that was not the case today. He finished the game with 11 points, four rebounds, and four assists on 30.8 percent shooting and 3 of 9 shooting from the arc. He played the third-most minutes on the team because coach Erik Spoelstra was trying to find ways to match the Celtics' scoring pace. If the Heat hope to avoid being swept, Herro improving is essential.
2. Bam Adebayo took a leap on the offensive end without Butler in the rotation.
Not only did Adebayo step up with others struggling, but also broke out of an individual slump, which consumed the end of his season. Prior to Sunday's loss, the All-Star center scored less than 20 points in each of their last six games. Adebayo tallied 24 points, six rebounds, and three assists on 55.6 percent shooting against Boston.
3. Jayson Tatum is looking to silence the doubters.
After numerous years of falling short of an NBA championship, Tatum has his best chance at a ring. Injury problems for Butler, Giannis Antetokounmpo, and Joel Embiid clear a path to cruise through the Eastern Conference. With the team of stars surrounding him, there is no excuse for them coming up short once again. Tatum recorded a triple-double of 23 points, 10 rebounds, and 10 assists on 7 of 18 shooting. Missing 7 of his 8 three-point attempts is a concern down the stretch, but against a Butler-less Heat team, it will not come into play.
4. Delon Wright sparked an impressive fourth quarter comeback.
Wright putting the Heat on a 24-7 run late in the game was an unexpected positive in the defeat. He scored 15 points along with two assists and two steals on 5 of 5 shooting from 3-point range, playing all 12 minutes of the final period. This stretch could result in an increased role for Wright as the series progresses.
5. Jaime Jaquez Jr. quickly adjusted to the playoff atmosphere.
After multiple 'welcome to the playoff moments' early in the matchup, Jaquez began settling in. His efficiency splits stayed consistent throughout the afternoon, but his confidence grew. He concluded the game with 16 points, four assists, and four rebounds on 50 percent shooting. It's clear Jaquez is a cornerstone of the Heat's future.
