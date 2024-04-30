Heat vs. Celtics Game 4 Takeaways: Miami's Season In Jeopardy Thanks To Derrick White
The Miami Heat were brutally defeated on Monday evening, 102-88, in Game 4 of their series against the Boston Celtics.
Here's a look at three major takeaways:
1. Derrick White's performance placed the Heat's season in jeopardy.
First Nicolas Batum for the Philadelphia 76ers in the Play-In Tournament, and now White took over in a crucial game for the Heat. The 29-year-old was performing well in the first three matchups (20, 13, and 16 points respectively), but elevated his game to another level on Monday. He finished the evening with 38 points, four rebounds, and three blocks on 15 of 26 shooting and 53.3 percent shooting from three-point range. White is not one of the Celtics' top scoring options, with this performance spotlighting their tremendous depth.
2. Bam Adebayo put forth his best outing of the series, but it wasn't enough.
An underrated stretch of games can best describe Adebayo's showings against Boston, hitting the 20-point mark in each game. But it doesn't seem to matter, as the Heat were forced to set a franchise record in postseason three-pointers (23) to steal a single game. The All-Star big man tallied 25 points, 17 rebounds, and five assists on 50 percent shooting in Monday's game. Much of his production was sparked after the departure of Celtics center Kristaps Porzingis midway through the second quarter.
3. Should the Heat once again consider moving on from Tyler Herro?
Every offseason is filled with trade rumors swirling around Herro, but is it finally time for the organization to part ways with him? Not necessarily, but if the right player is presented, it could sway their front office. The former Sixth Man of the Year concluded the evening with 19 points and four assists on 47.1 percent shooting. Herro flashes the potential of being a future All-Star guard, but fails to put it all together on a nightly basis. Donovan Mitchell (Cleveland Cavaliers) and Bradley Beal (Phoenix Suns) are two rumored stars who could be serious options with their teams appearing shaky in the postseason.
Anthony Pasciolla works as a contributing writer to Inside the Heat. He can be reached at ampasciolla@gmail.com or follow him on Instagram @anthony.pasciolla.
