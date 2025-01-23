How Miami Heat's Jimmy Butler Spent First Night Of Two-Game Suspension
The Miami Heat suspended forward Jimmy Butler for two games after he missed the team's Wednesday flight to Milwaukee for the game against the Bucks.
Butler used the down time to attend the Reserve Cup draft and dinner hosted by Moncayo Ocean Club in Miami. He was spotted with comedian Andrew Schulz. So much for worrying about the suspension. He seems fine as both parties are awaiting a solution to what has now become an ugly situation. Butler is in his sixth season in Miami.
On Wednesday, the Heat announced Butler is suspended two games again for conduct detrimental to the team. This time, it was for missing the team flight to Milwaukee.
The Heat released a statement, "We have suspended Jimmy Butler for two games for continued pattern of disregard of team rules, insubordinate conduct and conduct detrimental to the team, including missing today’s team flight to Milwaukee."
Last month Butler was suspended for similar incidents. He missed seven games before returning last Friday against the Denver Nuggets. Butler and the Heat have been at odds since last summer. That was when team president Pat Riley called out Butler for speaking on the team's playoff loss to the Boston Celtics despite not playing because of injury.
Things went further south when the Heat refused to offer a contract extension. It has led to Butler publicly requesting a trade.
