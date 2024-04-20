How Miami Heat's Twitter Reacted To Play-In Victory Over The Chicago Bulls
The Miami Heat are back in the playoffs as the No. 8 seed after defeating the Chicago Bulls in the play-in tournament.
Sound familiar? The difference this time around is the Heat blew out Chicago, instead of Miami's season being minutes away from ending.
Tyler Herro got the bounce back game he needed, leading Miami with 24 points, 10 rebounds and nine assists. He shot 47 percent from the field after his dreadful shooting performance against the Philadelphia 76ers. Fans went from calling to trade him to hailing him as the Heat’s savior.
All in the span of 48 hours, mind you.
Right behind Herro was Jaime Jaquez Jr. with a 21-point performance, continuing to show up for the Heat in crucial moments.
Kevin Love and Bam Adebayo added double-digit performances to round out the scoring.
"Tyler Herro, Kevin Love, Jaime Jaquez Jr. just told all y’all to SHUT Y’ALL MOUTHS about that lottery pick," said user Floridian. "BRING IT ON, BOSTON. THIS HEAT TEAM WILL NOT BACK DOWN. #Heatin5."
The Heat face their conference rival in the Boston Celtics to open up the postseason. Fans want to dedicate this series to star Jimmy Butler, who is sidelined with an MCL injury for several weeks.
The Heat are heavy underdogs against Boston in the first round. Then again, they've eliminated them in four of the last playoff series, so it may not be as far gone as some may think.
