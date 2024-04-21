Miami Heat Twitter Reacts To Game 1 Loss To The Boston Celtics
The Miami Heat's 20-point loss to the Boston Celtics was met with a wave of emotions from fans.
Of course, there was the frustration of playing arguably the best team in the league without stars Jimmy Butler and Terry Rozier. The combination of Playoff Jimmy with a No. 2 scoring option had many believing Miami could upset the No. 1 seed a second consecutive year.
The two being sidelined for injuries meant a rise in expectations for Bam Adebayo and Tyler Herro. Adebayo was solid, leading the team in scoring and rebounding with 24 points and six rebounds. Herro on the other hand, went 4 of 13 from the field for just 11 points.
So that praise he got after the Chicago Bulls victory? Yeah, that went out the window again, and fans are back to calling for him to be traded.
Boston got their typical production from their All-Star caliber starting five, with Derrick White and Jayson Tatum each contributing 20-point performances. It was telling that Sam Hauser had 12 early points, setting the tone for the Celtics throughout the game.
However, in spite of the disappointing results, there were slivers of optimism with Miami's first and fourth quarter performances. Fans believe replicating those periods will lead to victory in the next matchups.
There was also high praise for veteran guard Delon Wright, who scored 17 points off the bench, going 5-of-5 shooting from 3-point range for 15 points in the fourth quarter.
The Heat play the Celtics for Game 2 Wednesday night.
