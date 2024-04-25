Miami Heat Twitter Reacts To Game 2 Win Over The Boston Celtics

The Miami Heat made a playoff-record 23 3-pointers, one away from tying a franchise record for any game in Game 2.



Tyler Herro: 6

Caleb Martin: 5

Jaime Jaquez: 3

Nikola Jovic: 3

Haywood Highsmith: 3

Duncan Robinson: 2

Delon Wright: 1



