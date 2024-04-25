Miami Heat Twitter Reacts To Game 2 Win Over The Boston Celtics
Believe it or not, this series is tied.
The Miami Heat, who were 14.5-point underdogs against the Boston Celtics, came up with a double-digit victory Wednesday night to avoid going 0-2 heading back home.
Tyler Herro bounced back with an all-around performance that gave fans optimism for the rest of the postseason. Herro led the Heat with 24 points on 6 of 11 shooting from 3-point range while dishing 14 assists. The fanbase is back with their overwhelming support of Herro after his lackluster Game 1 performance.
Right behind Herro was Caleb Martin, who drew boos all night from the Boston crowd. Martin was one of the main catalysts that sent Boston packing last season, as he was arguably the Heat's most consistent player in the conference finals. Martin's 21-point performance must've re-kindled those emotions from when he helped eliminate the Celtics in 2023.
Bam Adebayo also shined with his own double-double, scoring 21 points while collecting 10 rebounds. Adebayo needs to continue being aggressive for the Heat to remain victorious going forward.
This win was a collective effort, highlighted by the Heat's playoff-record 23 3-pointers Wednesday night. While they won't shoot like this every night, it's encouraging to see they can shoot from range to complement their defensive efforts.
Moreover, it shows that the team can win in the midst of Jimmy Butler and Terry Rozier, who are still slated to miss major time in the postseason. They play the Celtics for Game 3 Saturday night.
Jayden Armant is a contributor to Inside the Heat. He is a student at Howard University. He can be reached at jaydenshome14@gmail.com or follow him on Twitter @jaydenarmant.
Follow all of our Miami Heat coverage on Facebook here.
Subscribe to our YouTube channel here.