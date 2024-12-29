How To Watch Miami Heat-Houston Rockets, Lineups, Injury Report, Betting Lines
Game time: 6 p.m., Toyota Center, Houston
TV: FanDuel Sports Network
Betting line: Heat +8.5
VITALS: The Heat and Rockets meet for the first of two regular season matchups. Last season, Miami swept the series, 2-0, and has
swept the last four-straight series, having won a franchise-best eight consecutive against Houston. The eat are 41-33 all-time versus the
Rockets during the regular season, including 25-13 in home games and 16-20 in road games.
PROJECTED STARTERS
HEAT
G Duncan Robinson
G Tyler Herro
C Bam Adebayo
F Haywood Highsmith
F Jaime Jaquez
ROCKETS
F Amen Thompson
F Jabari Smith
C Alperen Sengun
G Jalen Green
G Fred VanVleet
INJUY REPORT
HEAT
Jimmy Butler: Out - conditioning
Dru Smith: Out - Achilles
Josh Richardson: Out - Heel
Nikola Jovic: Questionable - Ankle
Terry Rozier: Probable - Knee
Pelle Larsson: Probable - Ankle
ROCKETS
Dillon Brooks: Questionable - Ankle
N'Faly Dante: Out - G League
Tari Eason: Questionable - Leg
Jack McVeigh: Out - G League
Nate Williams: Out - G League
QUOTABLE
Heat coach Erik Spoelstra on Sacramento firing Mike Brown: “Some of our best moments have been when we’ve lost, or we struggled with things, and you all get in a room, and basically the organization says, ‘Figure it the F out. There are no changes. So I feel for Mike, having to go through that. He was the same guy who was Coach of the Year less than 24 months ago,” Spoelstra added. “This league is hard. You have to go through adversity together as an entire organization if you’re going to break through and get to the other side.”
