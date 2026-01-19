The Miami Heat, often mentioned as a team with interest in trading for the Memphis Grizzlies' Ja Morant if he were to become available, might not be as interested as they were made out to be.

According to longtime Insider Marc Stein, the Heat seem to be prioritizing the potential pursuit of the Milwaukee Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo, which very much tracks with prior reporting.

"One well-placed league source insisted to me that the Heat should be scratched as a Morant suitor -- even if the terms are favorable -- if such a move jeopardizes a future trade run at Milwaukee's Giannis Antetokounmpo," Stein said.

"All indications are that Antetokounmpo will not be in trade play before the Feb. 5 deadline, but as we've often warned readers previously, that won’t stop interested teams from continuing to plot future pursuits of The Greek Freak," Stein continued. "And word is that Miami believes it will be firmly in the mix as a legit trade destination for Antetokounmpo if he actually becomes available at season's end — at last — as various rival teams project."

There have been conflicting rumors regarding what a player like Morant, who was and has been the face of the Grizzlies for years, would go for if they actually decided to make him available. What seems to be the case, however, is that it will require some combination of a first round pick and an intriguing young player.

The Heat, from the way it looks, have more than enough to check off those boxes, with their rookie-scale contract players like Jaime Jaquez Jr., Kel'el Ware, Pelle Larsson and Kasparas Jakucionis, to go along with two trade-able first round draft picks and multiple first round pick swaps.

Additionally, the Heat have the larger contracts to match salaries for either player, when you factor in Tyler Herro, ($31 million), Andrew Wiggins ($28.22 million), Terry Rozier ($26.64 million) and Norman Powell ($20.48 million), along with the smaller contracts of Davion Mitchell ($11.6 million) and Simone Fontecchio ($8.3 million).

It seems there are questions as to whether they would give up even a fraction of their available draft picks or young players for Morant.

On the other hand, many have scoffed at the idea of them having a fair package for the Bucks in a trade for Antetokounmpo, whether in February or this offseason, (if/when he declines to sign a contract extension with the Bucks). The interest is reportedly mutual for both players.

in 18 games this season, Morant is averaging 19 points, 7.6 assists, 3.2 rebounds and a steal, converting on 40 percent of his field goals, 20 percent of his threes and 90 percent of his free throws.

Antetokounmpo is averaging 28.8 points, 9.5 rebounds, 5.5 assists, 0.9 steals and 0.8 blocks, converting on 64.7 percent of his field goals, 40.5 percent of his threes and 65 percent of his free throws in 27 games this season.

Alexander Toledo is a contributor to Miami Heat On SI and producer/co-host of the Five on the Floor podcast, covering the Heat and NBA. He can be reached at Twitter: @tropicalblanket

