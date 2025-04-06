How To Watch Miami Heat-Philadelphia 76ers, Lineups, Injury Report, Betting Line
Game time: 7:30 p.m., Kaseya Center, Miami
Betting line: N/A
VITALS: : The Heat and Sixers meet for the fourth and final regular season matchup this season. The Heat won all three matchups, (106-89 on Nov. 18, 108-101 on Feb. 5 and 118-95 on March 29). The Heat lost three of their matchups against the Sixers last season. The Heat are 74-67 all-time versus the Bucks during the regular season, including 45-25 in home games and 29-42 in road games.
PROJECTED STARTERS
HEAT
G Alec Burks
G Duncan Robinson
C Kel'el Ware
F Pelle Larsson
F Bam Adebayo
76ERS
G Jared Butler
G Quentin Grimes
C Adem Bona
F Lonnie Walker IV
F Marcus Bagley
INJURY REPORT
HEAT
Tyler Herro: Questionable - Thigh
Andrew Wiggins: Questionable - Hamstring
Alec Burks: Questionable - Back
Highsmith: Questionable - Achilles
Kevin Love: Out - Personal Reasons
Nikola Jovic: Out - Hand
Isaiah Stevens: Out - Foot
Dru Smith: Out - Achilles
76ERS
Justin Edwards: Out - Rib Contusion
Guerschon Yabusele: Out - Knee
Kyle Lowry: Out - Hip
Kelly Oubre Jr.: Out - Knee
Tyrese Maxey: Out - Finger
Joel Embiid: Out - Knee
Paul George: Out - Knee/Adductor
Andre Drummond: Out - Toe
Jared McCain: Out - Knee
Eric Gordon: Out - Wrist
QUOTABLE
Heat guard Davion Mitchell: "I mean, we going through adversity. We've been through it before. Um, I think it's good for us, especially with the postseason coming up. We know they're gonna be close games and um, we've been through the fire before. So this is a good game for us. It's a good, it's a good loss for us, honestly. I mean, we're gonna learn from it. Um, and we're gonna keep going."
Alexander Toledo is a contributor to Miami Heat On SI and producer/co-host of the Five on the Floor podcast, covering the Heat and NBA. He can be reached at toledoalexander22@gmail.com. Twitter: @tropicalblanket