How To Watch Miami Heat-Philadelphia 76ers, Lineups, Injury Report, Betting Line

Mar 29, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia 76ers guard Quentin Grimes (5) controls the ball against the Miami Heat in the third quarter at Wells Fargo Center.
Game time: 7:30 p.m., Kaseya Center, Miami

VITALS: : The Heat and Sixers meet for the fourth and final regular season matchup this season. The Heat won all three matchups, (106-89 on Nov. 18, 108-101 on Feb. 5 and 118-95 on March 29). The Heat lost three of their matchups against the Sixers last season. The Heat are 74-67 all-time versus the Bucks during the regular season, including 45-25 in home games and 29-42 in road games.

PROJECTED STARTERS

HEAT

G Alec Burks

G Duncan Robinson

C Kel'el Ware

F Pelle Larsson

F Bam Adebayo

76ERS

G Jared Butler

G Quentin Grimes

C Adem Bona

F Lonnie Walker IV

F Marcus Bagley

INJURY REPORT

HEAT

Tyler Herro: Questionable - Thigh

Andrew Wiggins: Questionable - Hamstring

Alec Burks: Questionable - Back

Highsmith: Questionable - Achilles

Kevin Love: Out - Personal Reasons

Nikola Jovic: Out - Hand

Isaiah Stevens: Out - Foot

Dru Smith: Out - Achilles

76ERS

Justin Edwards: Out - Rib Contusion

Guerschon Yabusele: Out - Knee

Kyle Lowry: Out - Hip

Kelly Oubre Jr.: Out - Knee

Tyrese Maxey: Out - Finger

Joel Embiid: Out - Knee

Paul George: Out - Knee/Adductor

Andre Drummond: Out - Toe

Jared McCain: Out - Knee

Eric Gordon: Out - Wrist

QUOTABLE

Heat guard Davion Mitchell: "I mean, we going through adversity. We've been through it before. Um, I think it's good for us, especially with the postseason coming up. We know they're gonna be close games and um, we've been through the fire before. So this is a good game for us. It's a good, it's a good loss for us, honestly. I mean, we're gonna learn from it. Um, and we're gonna keep going."

