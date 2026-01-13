Former NBA All-Star speaks out about Bam Adebayo

Heat Forward/Center Bam Adebayo has once again become a big talking point around NBA circles. This time though it is not as positive as it typically is. Adebayo is in the midst of a horrible offensive slump, and it is severely limiting his impact on the game.

Adebayo is currently shooting his worst field goal percentage of his career, partially due to his increased attempts from three, but also because he just can not reliably make shots right now. He is shooting a career worst 49.8% from 2 point range and only 31.7% from behind the arc. Adebayo is having his worst shooting season by far even with effective field goal percentage, which is also below 50% at 49.2%. These numbers are just not good enough for someone that is supposed to be the leader of your team.

His recent offensive stretch has given rise to the questioning of his abilities and former NBA champion, and All-Star Jeff Teague has weighed in. On the Club 520 podcast Teague has called Adebayo a “good complementary piece but not a star” and with recent results it is hard to argue against it. He simply has not been playing at the level that one would expect a star to play at.

Jeff Teague says Bam Adebayo is a good ‘complimentary piece’ but not a star 👀



Teague continues to go on and mention how he is still a “good quality player and could be an All-Star. Fringe All-Star.” At the rate Adebayo is currently playing there is no chance he becomes an All-Star for the 4th time in his career. When talking about just this year I think Teague is being generous by calling him a Fringe All-Star.

Adebayo needs more help.

Teague does point out something that many Heat fans have been saying ever since Kyle Lowry was traded away a few seasons ago. Teague goes on to say “I think if they get Ja Morant some new blood in there that can run P&Rs with him I think he’ll step up. I just don’t think he’s playing with a pure PG right now.” Some might view this as an excuse for Adebayo’s poor offensive output, but it does play into it. The Heat does not have someone that can reliably set up Adebayo for easy buckets. He is often asked to do all the work himself, and he is not that type of player. Davion Mitchell has done an excellent job at compiling assists this season, but he still is not the floor general that can help Adebayo to the level that he needs.

So as Adebayo is working his way back to form more and more people might start to talk about his lackluster offensive output. It is now up to him to take it personally and change the narrative around him.