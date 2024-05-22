Is Dejounte Murray The Most Realistic Trade Option For The Miami Heat?
The Miami Heat's offseason wasn't peaceful for long because trade rumors are beginning to consume the news.
The Atlanta Hawks landing the No. 1 pick in the upcoming NBA Draft places guards Trae Young and Dejounte Murray on the trade market. The Heat are a potential suitor for both, but the lower asking price of Murray makes him the more "realistic" choice, according to Bleacher Report.
"Most of the Hawks trade chatter has revolved around Young, but it's obviously not the only way for Atlanta to split up its ill-fitting backcourt," B/R's Andy Bailey wrote. "Young seems likely to fetch the bigger haul, but it also seems reasonable to want to continue to build around him long-term. And if Dejounte Murray is made available, he might make more sense for Miami Heat culture than Young."
Bailey's reference to 'Heat Culture' is fair, as Murray's two-way talent is perhaps Young's greatest weakness. The Heat tend to favor scrappy and aggressive players who aren't afraid to pour their hearts out on both ends. While Murray's defense has slipped since leaving coach Gregg Popovich and the San Antonio Spurs, the principles remain intact. Young's scoring volume would help the Heat, but his high-volume shooting is inconsistent at times.
It's hard to determine the exact package needed to acquire Murray, but a deal centered around Herro and draft capital could get the job done.
