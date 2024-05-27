Is Miami Heat's Jimmy Butler Joining Forces With Joel Embiid Out Of The Equation?
The media is struggling to come to a consensus on whether Miami Heat star Jimmy Butler is leaving the team this offseason.
Well, it seems one potential destination can at least take a backseat role, according to The Ringer's Kevin O'Connor. The Philadelphia 76ers are one of the most highly discussed landing spots for Butler because of previous connection with the organization. He spent less than a full season in Philadelphia, but the impact alongside Joel Embiid didn't go unnoticed.ticed.
"Aside from the pipe dream that Kevin Durant or Jimmy Butler would ask to be dealt directly to Philly," O'Connor wrote. "Sources familiar with the Sixers’ thinking say that Brandon Ingram is the primary fallback plan."
Butler is under contract next season, but then has a player option for 2026. Team president Pat Riley and the front office are not known for catering to stars, with the 34-year-old forward being no exception. He averaged 20.8 points and 5.3 rebounds on 49.9 percent shooting in 60 appearances last season before missing their first-round playoff series against the Boston Celtics due to injury.
While a reunion between Butler and Embiid on the Sixers is a dream for fans, reports are beginning to show that it may be nothing more than a dream.
