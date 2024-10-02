Is This Last Season Before Miami Heat Hit Rebuilding Mode?
The Miami Heat are one of the most successful NBA teams of this decade.
They made the Finals twice since 2020, losing to the Los Angeles Lakers (2020) and Denver Nuggets (2023). The Heat were also a Jimmy Butler 3-pointer from another trip in 2022.
Team president Pat Riley decided to keep the roster mostly intact from last season. The only significant additions are rookie Kel'el Ware and free agent Alec Burks.
A healthy Butler and Terry Rozier, who both missed last season's first-round series loss to the eventual champion Boston Celtics because of injuries, should create optimism.
But is another season without a championship mean this core has run its course? That appears the thinking from pundits around the league. Shaun Powell of NBA.com hinted other teams have positioned themselves to pass the Heat.
The Boston Celtics and Milwaukee Bucks remain atop while the New York Knicks and Philadelphia 76ers got better in the offseason. There's also the Cleveland Cavaliers and Indiana Pacers.
Here's what Powell wrote: "There’s the sense that the Heat have been passed by in the Eastern Conference, with a handful of contenders loading up on assets and/or enjoying growth from talented young prospects. Meanwhile, they have none of those advantages and could pay the price for that in 2024-25. This also appears to be Adebayo’s team as he’s signed through 2029 and brings a level of performance that, should it continue, will deserve All-NBA consideration. If Butler is focused and he and Herro are healthy, the Heat should be right in the playoff hunt. After that, lots must go right for them to travel deep into May."
The Heat need the leap from Adebayo, more consistency by Herro, an improved comfort with Rozier and a focused Butler to have any chance.
