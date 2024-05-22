Is Trading Trae Young For Tyler Herro, Jaime Jaquez Dream Scenario For Atlanta Hawks?
The Miami Heat's roster could see a major shakeup this offseason if a star such as Trae Young is becomes available.
Moving on from Young to acquire multiple young players may be the perfect solution to the Atlanta Hawks' problem of mediocrity. The Hawks finished outside of the Eastern Conference's top six seeds in three consecutive years. Among potential packages for the 25-year-old guard are the Heat's Tyler Herro and Jaime Jaquez Jr., as suggested by Bleacher Report.
"If, on the other hand, two or three teams get in on the Young sweepstakes and drive the price up, the Miami Heat's young core pieces would be about as well as Atlanta could hope to do," B/R's Andy Bailey wrote. "Plugging two or three of those players [Herro, Jaquez, and Jovic] into a rotation that already includes Jalen Johnson and Onyeka Okongwu could set up Atlanta for some sustainable success."
Herro had another rollercoaster season filled with multiple injuries, appearing in 42 games. He averaged 20.8 points and 5.3 rebounds on 44.1 percent shooting and 39.6 percent from three-point range. Meanwhile, Jaquez's rookie campaign was unexpectedly dominant. The 23-year-old averaged 11.9 points on 48.9 percent shooting, earning him a spot on the NBA's All-Rookie First Team.
For the Heat, Young would add a much-needed volume scorer to their offense alongside Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo.
