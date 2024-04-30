Miami Heat's Jaime Jaquez Details Hip Injury Sustained In Game 4 Loss To Boston Celtics
The Miami Heat are already facing a huge task against the Boston Celtics in the first round of the Eastern Conference playoffs.
They are down 3-1 entering Wednesday's Game 5 in Boston. They are also without injured top scorers Jimmy Butler and Terry Rozier. It could get even worse if rookie Jaime Jaquez is added to the injury list.
He did not play the fourth quarter of Monday's loss in Game 4 because of an apparent hip injury.
"It was really just my hip, my right hip," Jaquez said. "I felt something give from the beginning of the third quarter going up for a rebound. I tried to get back in there. I tried to give it everything I had."
Heat coach Erik Spoelstra said he noticed Jaquez wasn't moving normal in the third quarter. That's when he decided to pull him. They will evaluate him today.
“We’re going to find out. He’s tight in his upper leg. He wasn’t moving the way we like," Spoelstra said postgame. "We’ll know more [today].”
Jaquez had nine points on 40 percent shooting in 22 minutes. His absence saw guards Patty Mills and Delon Wright receive more playing time in the final quarter.
Being sidelined would provide a sour end to what has been a successful season for Jaquez. He is almost a lock as a First-Team All-Rookie selection.
"I think, just take it day by day," Jaquez said. "It's just something definitely a little new. I don't think I've had an injury up here before."