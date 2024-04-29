Inside The Heat

Has The Growth Of Nikola Jovic, Jaime Jaquez Made Up For Missing Out On Damian Lillard Last Summer?

Shandel Richardson

Dec 28, 2023; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) drives on Nikola Jovic and Jaime Jaquez - Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 28, 2023; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) drives on Nikola Jovic and Jaime Jaquez - Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports / Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports
In this story:

Miami Heat forward Jaime Jaquez was once in the Rookie of the Year discussion before an injury slowed his momentum at midseason.

On Monday afternoon, Heat second-player Nikola Jovic was trending on social media because fans were saying he was untouchable if they seek a big-name free agent in the offseason. Both instances are proof the Heat perhaps made out just fine after missing on Damian Lillard last summer.

It even prompted media personality Bill Simmons to tackle the issue on his podcast. Simmons said Portland Trail Blazers general manager may have second thoughts about passing on a trade that was set to include Jaquez, Jovic and Tyler Herro for Lillard.

On his podcast, Simmons said, "Joe Cronin regrets? He could've had Jaquez, Jokic and Herro and plus some picks for Dame."

Just look at the numbers. Jovic and Jaquez are both starters for the Heat during this postseason. Sure, it's because Terry Rozier and Jimmy Butler are out with injuries, but the youngsters are more than holding their own.

Jaquez averaged 11.9 points, 3.8 rebounds and 2.6 assists this season while showing no fear in the postseason. Jovic is averaging 12 points and 7.6 rebounds against the Boston Celtics in the first round of the Eastern Conference playoffs.

While Lillard has more star power, he turns 34 this summer. Jaquez and Jovic could become the perfect young duo to complement Bam Adebayo and Herro. The Heat would have a four-player core all under 27 to pair alongside Jimmy Butler and Terry Rozier, which is not a bad lineup.

So maybe the Heat got a little lucky the Lillard deal failed to work out.

Published
Shandel Richardson

SHANDEL RICHARDSON

Shandel has covered the NBA since 2010, with previous stops at The Athletic and South Florida Sun-Sentinel.  He has covered six NBA Finals, one Super Bowl, the NCAA basketball tournament. He has also been a beat writer for the Miami Hurricanes and contributed on every major beat in South Florida since 2003, including the Miami Dolphins and Miami Marlins. He can also be read in the Sportsbook Review for gambling coverage from around the NBA. A native of Bloomington, Illinois, Shandel attended Southern Illinois University in Carbondale. He's also worked for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch and Kansas City Star.  TWITTER: @ShandelRich EMAIL: shandelrich@gmail.com You can subscribe to our YouTube channel here Follow all of our Miami Heat coverage on Facebook here