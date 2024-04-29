Has The Growth Of Nikola Jovic, Jaime Jaquez Made Up For Missing Out On Damian Lillard Last Summer?
Miami Heat forward Jaime Jaquez was once in the Rookie of the Year discussion before an injury slowed his momentum at midseason.
On Monday afternoon, Heat second-player Nikola Jovic was trending on social media because fans were saying he was untouchable if they seek a big-name free agent in the offseason. Both instances are proof the Heat perhaps made out just fine after missing on Damian Lillard last summer.
It even prompted media personality Bill Simmons to tackle the issue on his podcast. Simmons said Portland Trail Blazers general manager may have second thoughts about passing on a trade that was set to include Jaquez, Jovic and Tyler Herro for Lillard.
On his podcast, Simmons said, "Joe Cronin regrets? He could've had Jaquez, Jokic and Herro and plus some picks for Dame."
Just look at the numbers. Jovic and Jaquez are both starters for the Heat during this postseason. Sure, it's because Terry Rozier and Jimmy Butler are out with injuries, but the youngsters are more than holding their own.
Jaquez averaged 11.9 points, 3.8 rebounds and 2.6 assists this season while showing no fear in the postseason. Jovic is averaging 12 points and 7.6 rebounds against the Boston Celtics in the first round of the Eastern Conference playoffs.
While Lillard has more star power, he turns 34 this summer. Jaquez and Jovic could become the perfect young duo to complement Bam Adebayo and Herro. The Heat would have a four-player core all under 27 to pair alongside Jimmy Butler and Terry Rozier, which is not a bad lineup.
So maybe the Heat got a little lucky the Lillard deal failed to work out.