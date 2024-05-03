Is Jimmy Butler Reunion With Philadelphia 76ers A Real Possibility?
The Miami Heat's future comes with a major decision: committing to Jimmy Butler in hopes of winning an NBA championship or beginning to build up a roster around Bam Adebayo and Tyler Herro.
If the front office chooses the latter of the options, a deal involving Butler could bulk up their draft capital and pool of young players. ESPN's Brian Windhorst suggests a reunion with the Philadelphia 76ers as a potential option, pairing the veteran star alongside Joel Embiid and Tyrese Maxey.
"You don't just have to use cap space on free agents; you can use it in trade, and this is where I think Daryl Morey is going to go to work. The first name to watch is Jimmy Butler from the Miami Heat," Windhorst said on a recent episode of ESPN's Get Up. "He's got two years left on his contract, and there is interest in him extending. You may remember, and I know the Sixers fans do, that the Sixers chose this Tobias Harris contract instead of paying Jimmy Butler five years ago. Well, that contract is up. If Jimmy Butler wants to extend and the Heat are not willing to do it, facing heavy luxury tax penalties, is there a way to revisit that?"
It's hard to imagine the Heat's organization willingly parting ways with Butler after leading the team to multiple NBA Finals appearances, but a package that sets up their future could entice them. The Sixers have assets from the trade that sent star James Harden to the Brooklyn Nets, along with contributors such as Buddy Hield and De'Anthony Melton.
If Butler hopes to retire an NBA champion, joining the star tandem in Philadelphia is a strong option to do so.
Anthony Pasciolla works as a contributing writer to Inside the Heat. He can be reached at ampasciolla@gmail.com or follow him on Instagram @anthony.pasciolla.
Follow all of our Miami Heat coverage on Facebook HERE
Subscribe to our YouTube channel HERE