Miami Heat's Jimmy Butler Trolls Jaylen Brown After Game 2 Victory Against Boston Celtics

Shandel Richardson

Apr 17, 2024; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler (22) reacts after a foul against 76ers - Bill Streicher/USA TODAY Sports
Apr 17, 2024; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler (22) reacts after a foul against 76ers / Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports
Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler is sidelined for the series against the Boston Celtics but he isn't letting it stop him from participating.

After the Heat's victory in Game 2 of the Eastern Conference playoffs, Butler used his social media to get in on the fun. He posted a photo on Instagram his face photoshopped on Celtics' forward Jaylen Brown's body. The caption read: "Don't let us get one."

The quote was referring back to when Brown said the same thing when the Celtics were down 3-0 to the Heat in last year's conference finals. The Celtics won three straight before falling to the Heat in Game 7.

The Heat and Celtics are now tied at 1 with the series shifting to Miami for Game 3 Saturday at Kaseya Center. The Heat climbed back in after a 20-point loss in Game 1.

“It was a very good response,” Heat coach Erik Spoelstra said. “And then we also made some shots. It always looks better when you make shots.”

The Heat made a franchise-record 23 3-pointers in the victory.

“You have to take ‘em, based on how they were playing us the first two games,” Spoelstra said. “I did not want to get annihilated in that department like we did the game before.”

The Heat, who are the No. 8 seed for a second straight, would need to defeat the Celtics to have any chance of Butler returning this postseason. He is dealing with a sprained knee that he sustained in the Play-In Tournament against the Philadelphia 76ers. He is expected to miss several weeks.

Shandel Richardson

SHANDEL RICHARDSON

