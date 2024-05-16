Kendrick Perkins Calls Miami Heat "Perfect Place" For Kevin Durant
The Miami Heat are a top option for stars seeking a change of scenery due to their winning environment and well-constructed roster.
These important attributes are leading some to believe Phoenix Suns superstar Kevin Durant could land in Miami in the near future, including analyst Kendrick Perkins.
"But I actually got a place for Kevin Durant, I actually got a perfect place for him, and I think it would be a perfect marriage," Perkins said on an episode of First Take. "To South Beach, down there with Jimmy Butler."
The Suns were swept in the first round of the NBA playoffs by Anthony Edwards and the Minnesota Timberwolves. Their Big Three of Durant, Devin Booker, and Bradley Beal had Western Conference Finals expectations in their first year together but fell concerningly short. Due to a lack of future draft capital, their front office could decide to begin a rebuild sooner than anticipated. The hiring of NBA champion coach Mike Budenholzer likely means the Suns plan to compete with a similar roster next season, but a tempting offer could cause plans to change.
“We know the Miami Heat went to two NBA Finals. Jimmy Butler wasn’t able to get them over the hump. You get a guy like Kevin Durant in there. And also, the Miami Heat, they got some pieces," Perkins added. "They got some pieces over there that’s eye candy.”
The top trade piece for the Heat is guard Tyler Herro, who is inconsistent in the midst of flashing All-Star potential. He and either Jaime Jaquez Jr. or Nikola Jovic and heavy amounts of draft picks, could pull Durant out of Phoenix in hopes of helping the Heat win their first title since 2013.
