Kendrick Perkins Has Zero Confidence In Miami Heat After Game 1 Defeat
The Miami Heat showed no signs of their usual underdog mentality against the top-seeded Boston Celtics, being blown out 114-94 in Game 1 of the series.
It's clear the Heat are missing the presence of veteran star Jimmy Butler, who is expected to miss multiple weeks with a knee injury. The uninspiring loss influenced analyst and former Celtic Kendrick Perkins to make a bold remark after the game.
"There really are levels to this. I mean, the Miami Heat could go 100 percent from the field and 100 percent from 3, and they're still going to get swept," Perkins said. "They just don't have the personnel to match up with the Boston Celtics."
While there is clear exaggeration in the statement, the point gets across. Butler is the backbone of their roster, who is the main reason for their two NBA Finals appearances since 2020. Stars Bam Adebayo and Tyler Herro are nice complement pieces, but have not shown the ability to lead a team. Adebayo finished Sunday's game with 24 points and six rebounds on 55.6 percent shooting while Herro tallied a disappointing 11 points, four rebounds, and four assists on 4 of 13 shooting.
The Heat return to action for Game 2 of the series on Wednesday at TD Garden.
Anthony Pasciolla is a contributing writer to Inside The Heat. He can be reached at ampasciolla@gmail.com or followed on Instagram @anthony.pasciolla
