ESPN's Kendrick Perkins Says Miami Heat Still Need A "1A" Player Even With Jimmy Butler On The Roster
ESPN analyst Kendrick Perkins has often said the Miami Heat will never win a championship with Jimmy Butler as the best player.
On Friday, Perkins doubled down on his opinion. Before the Heat's game against the Chicago Bulls, he spoke on the subject on the pregame show.
"Jimmy Butler's not a 1A," Perkins said. "I'm not knocking Jimmy Butler but he's not going to take you home. Is Bam ever going to get to the point where he's a 1A? I don't believe so. Is Tyler Herro ever going to take that leap? We heard the whistles, we heard him talking noise, `I want to be mentioned in the conversation with Luka [Doncic].' He still hasn't arrived yet."'
Butler has led the Heat to two NBA Finals since his arrival in 2019 but they have yet to win a title. After last year's loss to the Denver Nuggets, the Heat spent the offseason chasing Damian Lillard. That courtship fell short, with Lillard leaving the Portland Trail Blazers for the Milwaukee Bucks.
Perkins said the Heat have relied too much on their player developmental projects such as Duncan Robinson, Caleb Martin and Haywood Highsmith but thinks it's time they go after another big splash during free agency.
Those thoughts will grow stronger this offseason, especially if the Heat fail to make the Eastern Conference playoffs.
Perkins said, "So at the end of the day, what do you do? You have decisions to make if you're the Miami Heat come this offseason."