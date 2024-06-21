Kentucky's Rob Dillingham Falling to No. 15 of NBA Draft Would Be Big Win for Miami Heat
When the Miami Heat go on the clock with the No. 15 pick in next week's 2024 NBA draft, they might have a chance to electrify their sometimes-stagnant offense.
Or, rather, they will if electric Kentucky's backcourt bucket-getter Rob Dillingham falls that far.
Depending on the mock draft, the chances of that happening are slim or nonexistent. Still, most teams selecting in the back half of the lottery don't have glaring needs at the lead guard spot. Plus, it's possible Dillingham's lack of size—he measured just 6-foot-1 and 162 pounds at the combine—could scare off would-be suitors.
If he makes it to No. 15, hindsight might see it as a huge gain for the Heat and a painful regret for those drafting before them.
His one-and-done run with the Kentucky Wildcats was dazzling. His handles, changes of direction and speeds and off-the-dribble deliveries are incredibly easy on the eyes. There is plenty of substance with the sizzle, too. His per-40-minutes averages included 26.1 points, 6.6 assists and 3.4 three-pointers, per Sports-Reference.com, and he enhanced those numbers with a razor-sharp 47.5/44.4/79.6 shooting slash.
His scoring could be special, and that might matter more to Miami than most. While Heat coach Erik Spoelstra has cobbled together winning formulas around relentless defense, impeccable chemistry and an unwavering commitment to outwork the opposition, imaginations run wild when thinking of what this team could accomplish if it wasn't held back by a bottom-third offense.
If the Heat can't get their hands on Dillingham and work their developmental magic to bring out his best, maybe that dream becomes a reality.
