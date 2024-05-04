Inside The Heat

Could The Miami Heat Target Kevin Durant In The Offseason?

Shandel Richardson

Apr 28, 2024; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Phoenix Suns forward Kevin Durant (35) dunks against the Minnesota Timberwolves - Joe Camporeale/USA TODAY Sports
Apr 28, 2024; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Phoenix Suns forward Kevin Durant (35) dunks against the Minnesota Timberwolves - Joe Camporeale/USA TODAY Sports / Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports
In this story:

The Phoenix Suns postseason ended quickly after getting swept by the No. 3-seeded Minnesota Timberwolves and superstar Anthony Edwards.

It is safe to say that the Suns could belooking to trade one of their big-name players after losing the past two seasons. With the Suns paying Bradley Beal more than $50 million, Devin Booker almost $60 million, and Kevin Durant nearly $50 million, many people are saying there could be an incoming trade involving one of the three stars.

With Durant, 35, being not getting any younger, it is more than likely the Suns will be looking to trade him. Durant had another stellar year averaging 27.1 points,6.6 rebounds, and five assists. Many teams will be interested in him but the Miami Heat have the best odds of landing him according to the gambling website Betonline.ag.

if Durant plays for a different team, the odds of it being the Heat are 3-1, followed by the Oklahoma City Thunder (4-1). There have been many controversial opinions on whether Durant should play for the Heat. Durant could fit in well playing alongside Terry Rozier, Jimmy Butler, and Bam Adebayo.

The Heat could find a way by trading Tyler Herro, Duncan Robinson, and their 2029 first-round pick for Durant.

This may be a bad idea for the Heat mainly because they would be getting an aging player and his playing will likely decrease over the next few years. Durant isn’t showing any signs of his play slowing down but it is bound to happen.

Published
Shandel Richardson

SHANDEL RICHARDSON

Shandel has covered the NBA since 2010, with previous stops at The Athletic and South Florida Sun-Sentinel.  He has covered six NBA Finals, one Super Bowl, the NCAA basketball tournament. He has also been a beat writer for the Miami Hurricanes and contributed on every major beat in South Florida since 2003, including the Miami Dolphins and Miami Marlins. He can also be read in the Sportsbook Review for gambling coverage from around the NBA. A native of Bloomington, Illinois, Shandel attended Southern Illinois University in Carbondale. He's also worked for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch and Kansas City Star.  TWITTER: @ShandelRich EMAIL: shandelrich@gmail.com You can subscribe to our YouTube channel here Follow all of our Miami Heat coverage on Facebook here