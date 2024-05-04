Could The Miami Heat Target Kevin Durant In The Offseason?
The Phoenix Suns postseason ended quickly after getting swept by the No. 3-seeded Minnesota Timberwolves and superstar Anthony Edwards.
It is safe to say that the Suns could belooking to trade one of their big-name players after losing the past two seasons. With the Suns paying Bradley Beal more than $50 million, Devin Booker almost $60 million, and Kevin Durant nearly $50 million, many people are saying there could be an incoming trade involving one of the three stars.
With Durant, 35, being not getting any younger, it is more than likely the Suns will be looking to trade him. Durant had another stellar year averaging 27.1 points,6.6 rebounds, and five assists. Many teams will be interested in him but the Miami Heat have the best odds of landing him according to the gambling website Betonline.ag.
if Durant plays for a different team, the odds of it being the Heat are 3-1, followed by the Oklahoma City Thunder (4-1). There have been many controversial opinions on whether Durant should play for the Heat. Durant could fit in well playing alongside Terry Rozier, Jimmy Butler, and Bam Adebayo.
The Heat could find a way by trading Tyler Herro, Duncan Robinson, and their 2029 first-round pick for Durant.
This may be a bad idea for the Heat mainly because they would be getting an aging player and his playing will likely decrease over the next few years. Durant isn’t showing any signs of his play slowing down but it is bound to happen.