Miami Heat's Kevin Love Looking To Contribute In Any Way Possible
Miami Heat center Kevin Love is past the days of being a primary scorer and an All-Star.
At this point, he just wants to contribute to a winning team. That is what he hopes to accomplish this series when the Heat open play against the Boston Celtics today in Game 1. Tip-off is 1 p.m at TD Garden.
The Heat are just appreciative of his veteran leadership.
That's the savviness of a decorated veteran," Heat coach Erik Spoelstra said. "He's been in every situation. He's competed for championships. He's been a multi-year All-Star. He's had all the different roles, so he can always tap into different parts of his menu that he's done."
Love had 16 points and seven rebounds in Friday's victory against the Chicago Bulls in the Play-In Tournament. After years as a top-tier player, he just wants to fit in with the Heat.
"For me, I've just been going out there and playing," Love said. "I'm not really looking for my numbers. I think the thing that is largely, majority, mostly unselfish is rebounding the basketball."
Love just wants the game to come to him while primary players like Bam Adebayo and Tyler Herro handle the heavy lifting.
"I looked at moments I can take advantage of certain opportunities," Love said. "Some nights, I'll have big nights. I just try to be productive. My body feels great ... despite the gray hair."
"That's vet right there for us," Adebayo said. "K-Love is one of those guys. He gives to the team. He always talks about how it goes by so fast."