Inside The Heat

Kristaps Porzingis Says Heat-Celtics Series Is More Than His Matchup With Bam Adebayo

Porzingis commented on the matchup between the Miami Heat and Boston Celtics rather than his individual matchup with Adebayo

Shandel Richardson

Apr 21, 2024; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo (13) shoots the ball over
Apr 21, 2024; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo (13) shoots the ball over / Bob DeChiara-USA TODAY Sports
In this story:

Kristaps Porzingis recently gave his thoughts after Game 1 about matching up against Bam Adebayo.

The Boston Celtics defeated the Miami Heat 114-94 on Sunday in the first game of the NBA Playoffs. Porzingis played a large role in the Celtics win, scoring 18 points in 34 minutes.

“I don’t care about him,” Porzingis said about Adebayo. “I care about our team and what we’re trying to achieve. This is not one-on-one, me against Bam. This is Celtics vs Heat.”

Adebayo was the primary defender against Porzingis Sunday and during the regular season. Porzingis averaged 20.3 points over three games against the Heat this season with Adebayo playing in all three games.

Most of Porzingis’ damage in Game 1 came from three-point range. He showed his ability to space the floor by making four triples.

Porzingis has been a third option on offense for the Celtics this season. He averaged 20.1 points in his first year with the team after being acquired last summer.

On the other side, Adebayo was one of the best defenders in the NBA this year. He was recently named a finalist for Defensive Player of the Year. Adebayo held DeMar DeRozan to 22 points and Joel Embiid to 23 points in the Play-In Tournament.

Game 2 of the series between the Heat and Celtics is set for Wednesday at 7 at TD Garden.

Casey Fahrer is a contributor to Inside The Heat. He can be reached at caseyfahrer716@gmail.com.

You can also check out his personal blog HERE

Published
Shandel Richardson

SHANDEL RICHARDSON

Shandel has covered the NBA since 2010, with previous stops at The Athletic and South Florida Sun-Sentinel.  He has covered six NBA Finals, one Super Bowl, the NCAA basketball tournament. He has also been a beat writer for the Miami Hurricanes and contributed on every major beat in South Florida since 2003, including the Miami Dolphins and Miami Marlins. He can also be read in the Sportsbook Review for gambling coverage from around the NBA. A native of Bloomington, Illinois, Shandel attended Southern Illinois University in Carbondale. He's also worked for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch and Kansas City Star.  TWITTER: @ShandelRich EMAIL: shandelrich@gmail.com You can subscribe to our YouTube channel here Follow all of our Miami Heat coverage on Facebook here