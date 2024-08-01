Inside The Heat

LeBron James Has A New Nickname For Bam Adebayo After Latest Shooting Performance

Shandel Richardson

Jul 31, 2024; Villeneuve-d'Ascq, France; United States center Bam Adebayo (13) dribbles in the third quarter against South Sudan during the Paris 2024 Olympic Summer Games at Stade Pierre-Mauroy. Mandatory Credit: John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports / John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports
Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo has been unable to get away from folks trying to change his nickname this summer.

First, it was Bamonte because JaVale McGee thought it was real first name during the 2020 Olympics. Now, it's LeBron James trying to give Adebayo another moniker.

After Adebayo made 2 of 3 from 3-point range in Wednesday's victory against South Sudan, he was put in the category with Steph Curry and Klay Thompson. As they walked off the court, here's what James had to say:

"The new Splash Brother," James said. "Bam Bam Splash right there."

Curry and Thompson were once the NBA's most feared shooting duo when they teamed with the Golden State Warriors. With Thompson now with the Dallas Mavericks, Curry perhaps has a summer replacement in Adebayo.

It seems Adebayo, who finished with 18 points, seven rebounds and two blocks, makes new strides from the arc every season. This may be finally the time for the Heat to unleash him from the perimeter. There are already talks of moving Adebayo to power forward after Indiana center Kel'el Ware was drafted in the first round.

Others are starting to grow more comfortable with Adebayo shooting from the 3-point line. That was evident when Curry hit Adebayo for a spot-up shot from the corner against South Sudan.

Adebayo has gone by the nickname Bam for most of his life but maybe it's time for a change?

