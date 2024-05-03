Inside The Heat

A Look Back At Jimmy Butler’s 2023-24 Season And Ahead At His Contract Situation

Jimmy Butler has one guaranteed year remaining under contract with the Miami Heat

Jimmy Butler once again provided the Miami Heat with his elite level of play during the regular season.

Butler averaged 20.8 points, 5.3 rebounds, and five assists in 60 games. His production has dipped slightly over the past few seasons, but his efficiency remains a strength. Butler shot 49.9 percent from the field and a career-best 41.1 percent from the arc.

Butler was unable to help the Heat make a deep playoff run, though. Despite playing 39 minutes in the Play-In Tournament loss to the Philadelphia 76ers, Butler would never return to the court after injuring his knee. 

Once again, Butler dealt with injuries during the regular season. He sat out of two games in late November due to an ankle injury. Butler then missed weeks in December and January while dealing with calf and foot issues. Butler’s most recent injury has no official timeline for when he will return to basketball activities.

Butler also has just one guaranteed year remaining on his contract. The Miami Herald reported on Thursday that Butler wants a new two-year, $113 million contract extension this offseason. Butler would be earning over $58 million the season he turns 38. The Miami Heat will have some decisions to make about their star player this summer. 

Regardless, Butler will be back with the team for the start of next season as one of the Heat’s go-to players. Will Butler remain among the league’s best or will regression slowly continue as he gets older?

