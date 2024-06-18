Marquette's Tyler Kolek Is A Solid Option For Miami Heat At No. 15 In NBA Draft
The Miami Heat made a seemingly safe selection with the No. 18 pick of last year’s NBA draft, drafting UCLA seniorJaime Jaquez Jr.
Yet, the multi-talented forward wasted little time showing upperclassmen can provide plenty of excitement. He collected two Eastern Conference Rookie of the Month honors before snagging a spot on the All-Rookie first team.
Could that convince this front office to target another senior with this year’s No. 15 pick? The Ringer’s Kevin O’Connor thinks so, as he mocked Marquette’s Tyler Kolek to the Heat.
“Kolek’s stock appears to be on the rise as the draft approaches, with teams viewing him as a versatile guard who can provide immediate knockdown shooting and reliable playmaking,” O’Connor wrote. “... If Miami lands him, then he would fill a clear position of need and could develop nice two-man chemistry with Bam Adebayo.”
Kolek is highly skilled on the offensive end, where he can find buckets from the paint to the perimeter. He is quick off the dribble, crafty around the basket and capable on the move. His lack of size (6’1”, 197 lbs) could have him relentlessly targeted on the defensive end, and it may present challenges in terms of creating separation. It also probably limits his ceiling, though Miami might be thinking more about his elevated floor if it takes him this high.
Zach Buckley works as a contributing writer to Inside the Heat. He can be reached at zbuck07@gmail.com or follow him on X @ZachBuckleyNBA.
