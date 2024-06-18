Miami Heat Could Target Local Product Kyshawn George At The No. 15 Pick
The Miami Heat have a chance to add an impact player with the No. 15 pick of the upcoming 2024 NBA draft.
And they may not need to even venture outside of the Sunshine State to do it.
Wing shooter Kyshawn George, who spent his one-and-done collegiate campaign with the Miami Hurricanes, could be an option if the Heat want to rev up their 21st-ranked offense. The 6-foot-7 swingman made 40.8 percent of his perimeter looks with the Hurricanes while also flashing his playmaking potential with 67 assists against 48 turnovers.
He reads the floor like a point guard, largely because he grew up playing the position. As Bryan Kalbrosky noted at For The Win, George grew nine inches over the past four years. So, he is more of a point guard with great size than he is a wing player who can pass.
He is a live-dribble threat as both a scorer and a passer, and if teammates open up around him, he doesn’t take long to find them. He doesn’t need to dominate the ball, though, because he can lace catch-and-jumpers from long range. That’s important because the Heat have ball-handlers and playmakers all over the roster.
There is some risk in his profile because he isn’t a great athlete and has had trouble defending both quicker guards and stronger wings. Still, some high-end outcomes could be in play, so Miami might want to gamble and bank on its famed developmental program bringing out his best.
Zach Buckley works as a contributing writer to Inside the Heat. He can be reached at zbuck07@gmail.com or follow him on X @ZachBuckleyNBA.
Follow all of our Miami Heat coverage on Facebook HERE
Subscribe to our YouTube channel HERE