Miami Heat Favorites To Sign Veteran Talent If He Leaves LA Clippers
The Miami Heat are the favorites to land veteran guard Russell Westbrook this offseason if he decides to leave the Los Angeles Clippers.
Westbrook has a player option worth roughly $4 million, but a lack of belief in the Clippers roster could steer him elsewhere. Bovada lists the Heat as betting favorites to sign the 35-year-old if he hits the open market at +300 odds. They are followed by the Chicago Bulls (+325), Oklahoma City Thunder (+400), and Brooklyn Nets (+700).
It appears the Clippers are interested in bringing back the nine-time All-Star.
"I have a lot of respect for Russ for what he's done for his career and for the Clippers," Clippers team president Lawrence Frank said after the season. "Yeah, I think the way it works with the player options is typically I'll sit down with Russ, T Lue will sit down with Russ, talk with his representative Jeff Schwartz, and you kind of outline the role going forward. It's very similar to when Russ came last summer, and then Russ has a decision to make."
Westbrook's role with the Heat would not increase much from his time in Los Angeles. He would likely backup Terry Rozier, who averaged 16.4 points and 4.6 assists on 42.3 percent shooting in 31 games with the Heat. Meanwhile, Westbrook averaged 11.1 points on 45.4 percent shooting in 22.5 minutes.
Heat forward Nikola Jovic would also have the opportunity to play alongside his childhood hero because he recently said he looked up to Westbrook as a kid.
