Miami Heat Fire Back After Phoenix Suns Mock Attendance On Social Media
The NBA schedule for all 30 teams released Thursday, as a handful of organizations had fun with the announcement.
While the Miami Heat's social media team didn't post anything unique, one of their opponents, the Phoenix Suns, did. The Suns' social media team made a thread on X (formerly Twitter) of all their matchups as their fanbases.
They took jabs at numerous organizations, with the Heat's graphic showing famous fan DJ Khaled and an empty stadium. Miami's social media team decided to fire back by shutting down the lack of attendance joke.
"Interesting. Check in when you climb into that 24th spot, @Suns [wink emoji]," the social media team wrote. Below was a photo showing the Heat ranked No. 4 in attendance last season while the Suns slotted at No. 25.
The Heat's schedule opens against their Florida rivals, the Orlando Magic, Oct. 23 at Kaseya Center.
Here's a look at some key early dates:
Oct. 30 vs. Knicks
Nov. 8 at Nuggets
Nov. 10 at Timberwolves
Nov. 15, 17 at Pacers
Nov. 18 at 76ers
Nov. 24 vs. Mavericks
Nov. 26 vs. Bucks
The Heat have 13 games on national television, including the Bucks on TNT, and LeBron James and the Lakers Jan. 15 on ESPN in Los Angeles. The face the defending champion Celtics Dec. 2 in Boston.
Other matchups the second half of the season include:
Feb. 1 at Spurs
Feb. 12 at Thunder
Feb. 13 at Mavericks
March 2 vs. Knicks
March 25 vs. Warriors
April 2 at Celtics
April 13 vs. Wizards (season finale)
Anthony Pasciolla works as a contributing writer to Miami Heat On SI. He can be reached at ampasciolla@gmail.com or follow him on X @AnthonyPasci.
