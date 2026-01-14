Miami Heat-Phoenix Suns In-Game Injury Update: Multiple key players head to locker room

The Miami Heat announced that guard Davion Mitchell will not return to Monday night's game against the Phoenix Suns after going to the locker room with a shoulder injury.

Additionally, Suns star guard Devin Booker went to the locker room with an injury but came back out not long afterwards and returned to the game.

Here's the rest of the injury report and pre-game preview:

INJURY REPORT

HEAT

Davion Mitchell: Out - Shoulder (In-Game)

Norman Powell: Available - Back

Terry Rozier: Out - Not with team

SUNS

Jalen Green: Out - Hamstring

Jamaree Bouyea: Out - Concussion

Game date, time and location: Monday, Jan. 13, 7:30 p.m. EST, Kaeya Center, Miami, Florida

TV: FanDuel Sports Network Sun (South Florida), Arizona's Family Sports, Arizona's Family 3TV (Phoenix)

Radio: 104.3 FM (Miami/Ft. Lauderdale), ESPN 106.3 FM, (West Palm Beach), FOX Sports Radio 105.9 FM (Ft. Myers/Naples), 1450 AM (Suart), 97.7 FM (Florida Keys), WAQI 710 AM (Spanish-language broadcast, South Florida), 98.7 FM Arizona Sports (Phoenix)

VITALS: The Miami Heat (20-19) and Phoenix Suns (24-15) meet for the first of two regular season matchups. Last season the teams split the series, 1-1, with each squad winning on their home court. The Heat are 33-40 all-time versus Phoenix during the regular season, including 17-20 in home games and 16-20 in road games.

PROJECTED STARTERS

HEAT

G Davion Mitchell

G Tyler Herro

C Bam Adebayo

F Norman Powell

F Andrew Wiggins

SUNS

G Collin Gillespie

G Devin Booker

C Mark Williams

F Dillon Brooks

F Royce O'Neale

Spread: Heat -1 (-110), Suns +1 (-110)

Moneyline: Heat -112, Suns -104

Total points scored: 230.5 (over -106, under -114)

QUOTABLE

Miami Heat head coach Erik Spoelstra on loss to OKC Thunder: "The turnovers, offensively, for us allowed them to get back into it and then take control of it, then they started to hit threes from that point but that really kind of defused any kind of momentum we would have or creating any kind of advantage, and end up in a mistake. But again, that's what OKC does. They're like us. They can speed teams up, they sped us up and forced us into an inordinate amount of mistakes on our part."

For more Miami Heat information and conversation, check out Off The Floor.

Alexander Toledo is a contributor to Miami Heat On SI and producer/co-host of the Five on the Floor podcast, covering the Heat and NBA. He can be reached at Twitter: @tropicalblanket

MORE MIAMI HEAT STORIES