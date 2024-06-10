Miami Heat Legend Asserts Boston Celtics Excel Without Kristaps Porzingis
The Boston Celtics are two wins away from their first NBA championship since 2008, but Miami Heat legend Tim Hardaway remains unconvinced of one star's impact.
Hardaway recently shared on an episode of The Carton Show his belief that the Celtics perform at a higher level without center Kristaps Porzingis in the lineup. The point was brought up that the Celtics had a 30-5 record in his absence, but 13 of the 21 regular-season wins came against non-playoff teams.
"A lot of people disagree with me, but I think the Boston Celtics play better without Porzingis in the lineup," Hardaway said. "I think the ball moves better; I think they get up and down quicker; I think they rebound the ball better on the offensive end; I just think they are a better offensive team and a defensive team when he's not on the court."
Porzingis missed the Eastern Conference Semifinals and Finals due to a calf injury, where the Celtics lost a single game. However, his impact in Game 1 against the Dallas Mavericks puts Hardaway's take into serious question. The one-time All-Star recorded 20 points, six rebounds, and three blocks on 61.5 percent shooting, followed by a 12-point outing in Sunday's matchup.
Hardaway spent six seasons with the Heat from 1996 to 2001, where he was named a two-time All-Star.
