Miami Heat Legend Dwyane Wade Being Himself During Olympics Broadcast
Just like when he was playing basketball, Miami Heat legend Dwyane Wade is having fun.
Wade was hired by NBC to serve as color analyst for basketball telecasts during the Olympics. He has found his own voice. Wade does not pretend to be anyone else but himself,
"I'm having fun calling these Olympics," Wade said on X, "But, most importantly I am not trying to be anyone I AM not."
Wade, working with seasoned veteran Noah Eagle on play-by-play, could be giving viewers a preview of what to expect when NBC starts broadcasting NBA games again after next season.
According to Mike Freeman of USA TODAY, Wade would be a "perfect analyst for the network as it re-enters the NBA universe," Freeman also credited Eagle for allowing Wade to find his broadcasting stroke,
"Wade is already one of the most entertaining color analysts I've ever seen," Freeman said. "He is not perfect, but there is a genuine excitement and giddiness to his broadcasts. Almost a John Madden-like quality to his presence."
In comparing Wade to Madden, Freeman said Wade takes the game seriously, but not himself, just like Madden.
"Something big is happening with this new broadcast team."
One problem Wade could face as the NBC color analyst on NBA broadcasts is he is not far removed from the game. He would be in a position where he might have to be critical of his friends and peers.
Scott Salomon is a contributor to Miami Heat On SI. He can be reached at sas@southfloridamedianetwork.com.
