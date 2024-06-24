The Miami Heat's Hopes Of Landing Donovan Mitchell Are Fading
The Miami Heat's chances of prying Donovan Mitchell from the Cleveland Cavaliers is dwindling.
The Cavs' front office is "confident" an extension with Mitchell is coming in the near future despite worries about a trade request in recent weeks.
"The franchise is confident about reaching a contract extension soon with All-Star guard Donovan Mitchell and is also in the final stages of deciding between Golden State Warriors assistant Kenny Atkinson and New Orleans Pelicans associate head coach James Borrego for the team’s head coaching job, sources briefed on the matters tell The Athletic," The Athletic Staff wrote. "While the Cavs’ coaching search nears a possible conclusion, the team’s executives are set to present a four-year, $209 million maximum contract to Mitchell, team and league sources said."
Mitchell was the ideal star next to stars Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo, largely due to his availability and strong play in the postseason. He's appeared in more than 50 games in each season of his career while averaging 29.6 points and 5.4 rebounds on 47.6 percent shooting in last year's playoffs. Adebayo even publicly recruited Mitchell on social media in late May, following the firing of coach JB Bickerstaff.
While no deal has been agreed upon yet, it's time for the Heat's front office to look elsewhere for star-level talent.
Anthony Pasciolla works as a contributing writer to Inside the Heat. He can be reached at ampasciolla@gmail.com or follow him on X @AnthonyPasci.
