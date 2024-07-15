Miami Heat Rising Star 'Happy' With Idea Of Running It Back
The idea of running it back for the Miami Heat is crazy in the eyes of fans, but one of the team's rising stars is looking to put their worries to rest.
Second-year forward Jaime Jaquez Jr. was forced to conclude his stellar rookie campaign from home due to injury as the Heat fell to the eventual champion Boston Celtics in Round 1. Injuries were the biggest talking point for Miami last season, with almost every star on their roster missing significant time. This is what gives Jaquez the most confidence in the Heat for next year: a healthy lineup.
"I would say we got a great group of guys. We had a lot of injuries last year, so this year we're going to be healthy, revamped, and have great energy about us. I'm really excited to see what we're able to do," Jaquez shared with Miami Heat On SI's Anthony Pasciolla. "I'm very confident in the squad and the guys we have, so I'm happy to run it back, and you know, at the end of the year, the end goal is to always hold up that Larry O'Brien."
The Eastern Conference made serious improvements this summer, most notably the New York Knicks with Mikal Bridges and the Philadelphia 76ers with Paul George. These acquisitions don't tarnish all advantages for the Heat, however.
Veteran star Jimmy Butler is entering the final year of his contract, which is great news if you're a Heat fan. This likely means Butler will play with a greater chip on his shoulder to prove he's still worthy of a maximum contract. Meanwhile, All-Star big man Bam Adebayo and guard Tyler Herro are entering their primes at ages 26 and 24, respectively.
After one of the most improbable NBA Finals appearances in history in 2023, it feels impossible to count out a healthy Heat squad.
Anthony Pasciolla works as a contributing writer to Inside the Heat. He can be reached at ampasciolla@gmail.com or follow him on X @AnthonyPasci.
