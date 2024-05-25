Miami Heat's Bam Adebayo Fared Well Against Other All-NBA Snubs
A few notable names were left off when the All-NBA teams were announced last on Wednesday.
Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo received just one second-team vote and four third-team votes. Adebayo was one of 10 players to receive votes without being named to an All-NBA team.
Adebayo was a staple this season, leading the team in minutes, points, rebounds, blocks, and steals. Adebayo averaged 19.4 points and a career-best 10.4 rebounds during the year. It was the third time he averaged a double-double during his career.
Adebayo shined defensively as well. He averaged 1.1 steals and led the Heat with 0.9 blocks. Adebayo was named to his first All-Defensive first team and finished third in the Defensive Player of the Year voting.
Adebayo still finished with just seven voting points in the All-NBA vote despite his accolades. Multiple big men finished above him as well. How do these players compare to Adebayo?
Rudy Gobert was the center who finished closest to making an All-NBA team. Gobert won his fourth career Defensive Player of the Year award while leading the Minnesota Timberwolves to the NBA’s best regular-season defense.
Adebayo had Gobert beat in many offensive categories. Adebayo averaged an additional 5.3 points while also tripling Gobert’s assists. Gobert was the more efficient shooter, but Adebayo could occasionally space the floor and was better at drawing fouls and making free throws.
Gobert had Adebayo beat defensively though. Gobert averaged 2.1 blocks and 12.9 rebounds. Gobert’s defense also translated to the Timberwolves having the best defensive rating and third-best net rating in the league. The Heat were fifth and seventeenth respectively in those categories.
Victor Wembanyama also finished ahead of Adebayo in the All-NBA team voting. Wembanyama had more individual success yet not nearly as much team success. Wembanyama had better offensive averages and even finished second in the Defensive Player of the Year voting. Adebayo’s performance led to a Heat playoff birth while the San Antonio Spurs won just 22 games.
Zion Williamson and Paolo Banchero also received more votes than Adebayo. Williamson was the leading scorer on a 49-point New Orleans Pelicans team. Banchero was a first-time All-Star and the engine for an Orlando Magic team that finished fifth in the East. Both players had more offensive and team success than Adebayo during the regular season. Adebayo still beat both players in rebounds, blocks, and steals.
Adebayo has now received All-NBA votes in five seasons without making an All-NBA team.
Casey Fahrer is a contributor to Inside The Heat. He can be reached at caseyfahrer716@gmail.com.
You can also check out his personal blog HERE