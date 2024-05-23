Miami Heat's Bam Adebayo Misses Out On Potential Millions After Missing All-NBA Team
Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo lost out on much more Wednesday than failing to make the All-NBA team.
Not only did it cost him some deserved recognition, but also forces the All-Star to potentially lose millions of dollars. If Adebayo made any of the All-NBA teams, he would've been eligible to sign a supermax extension worth $245 million over four seasons. The other options to earn eligibility were to win Defensive Player of the Year or MVP.
Instead, the Heat big man is only allowed to sign a three-year, $165 million extension that would start at roughly $51 million in the 2026-27 season. Adebayo is allowed to sign an extension with the Heat this offseason between July 7 and Oct. 21.
The alternative is for Adebayo to hold off extending until next summer, where he once again could earn supermax eligibility with any of the previous criteria. The most likely of the group is squeezing his way onto the All-NBA Third Team, which some fans believe was deserved this season.
Sacramento Kings center Domantas Sabonis earned the nod ahead of Adebayo, largely due to recording 77 double-doubles. Sabonis averaged 19.4 points, 13.7 rebounds, and 8.2 assists on 59.4 percent shooting compared to Adebayo's 19.3 points and 10.4 rebounds on 52.1 percent shooting.
