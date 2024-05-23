Inside The Heat

Miami Heat's Bam Adebayo Left Off The All-NBA Teams

Shandel Richardson

It was supposed to continue a season of firsts for Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo.

Instead, it was just another snub.

On Wednesday, Adebayo was left off the three All-NBA teams after having the best season of his career. He only received four third-place votes for a total of seven points. The disappointment came just one day after celebrating the first time he made first-team All-Defense.

"In his growth spurt from his rookie to what he is right now has been off the chart," Heat team president Pat Riley said. "Everybody in the league knows what his game is. They all know what he does for us, how important he is for us in a lot of areas." 

The first team consisted of Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (Oklahoma City Thunder), Nikola Jokic (Denver Nuggets), Luka Doncic (Dallas Mavericks), Giannis Antetokounmpo (Milwaukee Bucks) and Jayson Tatum (Boston Celtics). Jalen Brunson (New York Knicks), Anthony Edwards (Minnesota Timberwolves), Kevin Durant (Phoenix Suns), Kawhi Leonard (Los Angeles Clippers and Anthony Davis (Los Angeles Lakers).

Adebayo figured to make the third-team but was passed over for LeBron James (Lakers), Stephen Curry (Golden State Warriors), Domantas Sabonis (Sacramento Kings), Tyrese Haliburton (Indiana Pacers) and Devin Booker (Phoenix Suns).

Despite the disappointing end, this was the finest season of Adebayo's career. He averaged 19.3 points, 10.4 rebounds, 3.9 assists and 0.9 blocks. He was easily the Heat's most consistent performer, especially with Jimmy Butler and Tyler Herro missing extended time due to injuries.

This was also the first time Adebayo served as team captain, filling a role that was held by Udonis Haslem for the past several years. Adebayo handled it with ease, serving as the on-court leader while also being a mentor to younger players Nikola Jovic and Jaime Jaquez.

“Seeing Bam’s leadership in a different way as the team captain, that’s been one of my joys to watch him grow, on and off the court," Heat coach Erik Spoelstra said. "But seeing how he influenced in a different way, than just with his inspiring plays on a basketball court.”

