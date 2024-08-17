Miami Heat’s Bam Adebayo Shuts Down Hater On Social Media With Hilarious NBA Quote
Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo isn't one to shy away from speaking in his mind, especially this offseason.
He seemingly replies to at least one negative comment a week, consistently firing back with comedic responses. The latest comes from a user who wrote, "I have never seen this dude in a good mood bro," in response to Adebayo's post about the video game NBA 2K. The All-Star big wasted no time by responding with a picture of Brooklyn Nets guard Cam Thomas.
The reply seems a bit confusing on the surface, but the public quickly picked up on what Adebayo likely meant. The Nets guard was asked by a reporter in 2023 why he doesn't smile much, to which Thomas said, "Ain't [expletive] funny."
This is the most presumed reason for the Heat star's response, as Adebayo found nothing funny about being left off 2K's top-five perimeter defenders.
Here's a look at the role an NBA scout believes Adebayo should play for the Heat this season:
Heat coach Erik Spoelstra is faced with the challenging decision of placing his offensive focus on either veteran star Jimmy Butler or All-Star Bam Adebayo.
Butler is entering the final year of his contract, meaning Adebayo is the safer option because of his long-term stability. The issue is Butler already led the Heat to multiple NBA Finals appearances at the helm of the offense.
An NBA scout spoke with Miami Heat On SI's Anthony Pasciolla about why Adebayo may not even want to take on the role.
"I think Bam would rather be a Swiss Army knife. I don't know if Bam wants to do that [be the No. 1 option]," said an NBA scout who spoke on the condition of anonymity. "I think he'd be happy with 18, 12, and 6 type of numbers. You can see it sometimes, it's not that he can't be the man, it's I don't need to be the man.
The scout also agreed with a statistical comparison to Houston Rockets' Alperen Sengun. The Rockets center finds production in each offensive facet but lacks the defensive prowess of Adebayo. If the three-time All-Star can improve his playmaking and outside shooting, he will fully embody the Swiss Army knife role mentioned by the scout.
Anthony Pasciolla works as a contributing writer to Miami Heat On SI. He can be reached at ampasciolla@gmail.com or follow him on X @AnthonyPasci.
Follow all of our Miami Heat coverage on Facebook HERE.