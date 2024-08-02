Miami Heat's Future Could Lie In Hands Of Bam Adebayo And Jaime Jaquez
Teams don't always need a "Big Three."
Instead, let's talk about having a dynamic duo instead.
The Miami Heat could look at that sooner than expected. Bam Adebayo and Jamie Jaquez Jr are playing solid basketball this summer, balling out in different environments.
Adebayo is shooting with confidence during the Olympics. Jaquez Jr showed growth during two summer league games in Las Vegas. These two could be the future of the Heat because the combo is full of potential.
Adebayo has been arguably the best big man in the Olympics so far. Yes, this is no exaggeration. He's playing better than Joel Embiid. His 3-point shooting is improving. So is his midrange game.
Adebayo is showcasing his all-around game on a global stage. He had a team-high 18 points, seven rebounds and two block in Team USA's win against South Sudan.
Jaquez Jr, who practiced against the Olympic team last month, has the potential to become an even better two-way player. At 23, he can play shooting guard and small forward. He creates his own shot, has good footwork and is a facilitator.
A healthy dose of Adebayo and Jaquez could help the Heat rebound from last year's disappointing finish. With this potentially being Jimmy Butler's last season in Miami, the Heat may start building around youth.
Why not start with Adebayo and Jaquez?
Miguel Mike Medina is a contributor to Miami Heat On SI. He can be reached at medinamiguelmike@gmail.com
X: @mmm_sportnfilms,
Instagram: @miguel_passionforsports,
TikTok: @miguelmikemedina