Miami Heat's Jaime Jaquez Jr. Posterized By UNC Guard During Open Run
Miami Heat forward Jaime Jaquez Jr. is constantly spotted in the gym this offseason, in hopes of showcasing a strong second year.
Unfortunately for the rising sophomore, he found himself on the wrong side of a highlight-reel play.
North Carolina Tar Heels guard Seth Trimble was in a fastbreak situation, driving to the basket at full speed during a recent open run. Jaquez was the lone man in the paint, deciding to contest the shot rather than allowing Trimble to slam home an easy dunk. Trimble delivered the one-handed slam overtop the Heat star, resulting in a loud "Ayyyy" heard in the background.
Chicago Bulls guard Zach LaVine, who was also in the game, looked at the camera with much surprise on his face. The video amassed nearly 50,000 views in the first few hours. Fans in the comments were quick to point out Trimble's near 43-inch vertical jump as the cause of the poster.
Jaquez is a competitor at the end of the day, looking to improve regardless of the outcome.
Here's a look at Jaquez's expectations for the Heat next season:
Jaquez was forced to conclude his stellar rookie campaign from home due to injury as the Heat fell to the eventual champion Boston Celtics in Round 1. Injuries were the biggest talking point for Miami last season, with almost every star on their roster missing significant time. This is what gives Jaquez the most confidence in the Heat for next year: a healthy lineup.
"I would say we got a great group of guys. We had a lot of injuries last year, so this year we're going to be healthy, revamped, and have great energy about us. I'm really excited to see what we're able to do," Jaquez shared with Miami Heat On SI's Anthony Pasciolla. "I'm very confident in the squad and the guys we have, so I'm happy to run it back, and you know, at the end of the year, the end goal is to always hold up that Larry O'Brien."
The Eastern Conference made serious improvements this summer, most notably the New York Knicks with Mikal Bridges and the Philadelphia 76ers with Paul George. These acquisitions don't tarnish all advantages for the Heat, however.
Veteran star Jimmy Butler is entering the final year of his contract, which is great news if you're a Heat fan. This likely means Butler will play with a greater chip on his shoulder to prove he's still worthy of a maximum contract. Meanwhile, All-Star big man Bam Adebayo and guard Tyler Herro are entering their primes at ages 26 and 24, respectively.
Anthony Pasciolla works as a contributing writer to Miami Heat On SI. He can be reached at ampasciolla@gmail.com or follow him on X @AnthonyPasci.
