Miami Heat's Pat Riley On Terry Rozier's Neck Injury: "This is a process. It Takes Time"
Miami Heat guard Terry Rozier was a key contributor for the team down the stretch, but his season was cut short due to injury.
Here's what Heat team president Pat Riley said about Rozier's status.
“I see him with a neck brace on. He’s doing everything he’s supposed to do,” Riley said. "I met with him the other day, and he said he felt good. This is a process. It takes time.”
Rozier was sidelined since the beginning of April, missing the entire Play-In Tournament and first round of the postseason. His absence wouldn't have played a deciding role in the series against the top-seeded Boston Celtics, but may have extended it to six games. He averaged 16.4 points, 4.6 assists, and 4.2 rebounds on 42.3 percent shooting and 37.1 percent from three-point range in 31 games with the Heat.
“When you’re dealing with the spine, you don’t mess around, Riley said. “We were not going to mess around with Terry. He wanted to play desperately and he couldn’t. It’s going to heal and the doctors convinced us and him that, in time, it’s going to heal and he’s alright.”
The Heat's roster could look much different at the start of the regular season, but it's safe to say Rozier will likely remain with the team.
