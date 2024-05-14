Miami Heat's Tyler Herro Silences Rumors Surrounding Cryptic Social Media Post
Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro's name was a conversation starter for fans on Monday afternoon due to a seemingly odd social media post.
Herro posted to his Instagram story a black screen with the words "be careful what you wish for" on it. Fans began theorizing about what the comment meant, speculating a potential trade to come in the near future. However, the 24-year-old quickly shut down all the talk, following up with another story.
He posted a picture of him listening to rapper Gunna's song titled "time reveals, be careful what you wish for." Taking the suspicions a step further, Herro's screenshot marked the time stamp 4:58, where the lyrics read, "Why they go outta they way just to prove they point?"
It's clear the former Sixth Man of the Year did not intend to stir up commotion with the post but rather wanted to share a song. Despite this, his name will likely remain at the center of trade rumors once again. Cleveland Cavaliers star Donovan Mitchell is among speculated targets for the organization.
He averaged 20.8 points on 44.1 percent shooting last season but appeared in just 42 games. The NBA playoffs left much to be desired, as his numbers saw a significant drop as their top option in the absence of star Jimmy Butler.
Anthony Pasciolla works as a contributing writer to Inside the Heat. He can be reached at ampasciolla@gmail.com or follow him on Instagram @anthony.pasciolla.
