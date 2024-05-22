Miami Heat's Tyler Herro Was Correct On Prediction He Made Last Fall
Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro knew he could only exhale briefly.
Last year relief for him came in the form of Portland Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard being traded to the Milwaukee Bucks before the start of the season. This was after Herro was speculated for months as the key trade piece of the Heat acquiring Lillard.
When the news broke Lillard wasn't coming to Miami, Herro let his feeling be known in a single social media post.
"Until next summer," posted on X, formerly known as Twitter.
And we are again. A little more than a month remains before NBA free agency starts. Herro once again is at the forefront of trade speculation. This is nothing new for him. When it comes to trade talks, Herro is like the millitary kid who shows up at a new school at each fall.
They're used to it.
This marks the fourth straight offseason Herro has to check the sports tickers to see if he remains in Miami or is finally dealt elsewhere. During that time, he has been linked with Bradley Beal, Kevin Durant, Donovan Mitchell and Lillard.
Mitchell is likely the Heat's Lillard this summer. There are already rumblings about Herro, Nikola Jovic and Jaime Jaquez involved in a deal. As of now, it's all just speculation.
But it looks like another summer of drama for Herro and Heat fans. Both parties are used to it by now.
Shandel Richardson is the publisher of Inside The Heat. He can be reached at shandelrich@gmail.com