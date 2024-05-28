Miami Heat's Udonis Haslem Comically Explains Why LeBron James Will Remain With Lakers
Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James has a player option this offseason, splitting the media on his eventual decision.
Among those under the impression that James will remain in Los Angeles is Miami Heat legend Udonis Haslem. The two spent four seasons together on the Heat, making four consecutive NBA Finals and winning two championships.
"You got a better chance wrestling an alligator than getting Bron out of L.A.," Haslem said on ESPN's Get Up. "He ain't going nowhere. He'll be in the south of France sipping wine while we have these discussions. We write about it and talk about it all the while he's going back to LA. This is a business decision."
James is one of the most accomplished players in league history, meaning family, business ventures, and more play a part in whether he opts in or out. Haslem has ventured into the media world since retiring in 2023, so he understands where James is coming from.
"He has the opportunity to opt out, get more money, that new TV deal is coming in, and extend his career a little longer," Haslem said. "Does he want to play with Bronny? We don't know how that goes. He ain't going nowhere, stop saying Philly. You talk business and basketball. What better place to do it than LA, except for Miami?"
Anthony Pasciolla works as a contributing writer to Inside the Heat. He can be reached at ampasciolla@gmail.com or follow him on Instagram @anthony.pasciolla.
Follow all of our Miami Heat coverage on Facebook HERE
Subscribe to our YouTube channel HERE